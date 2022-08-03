Aging & Style
MISSING: Police ask for help in finding 11-year-old last seen Tuesday evening

Jackson Nimley was last seen in Raytown on Tuesday evening.
Jackson Nimley was last seen in Raytown on Tuesday evening.(Raytown Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child has gone missing, last seen in Raytown Tuesday evening.

The Raytown Police Department stated 11-year-old Jackson Nimley was last seen in the area of the 8800 block of 80th Terrace and got into a dark-colored SUV about 7:30 p.m.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a blue T-Shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

