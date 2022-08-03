MISSING: Police ask for help in finding 11-year-old last seen Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child has gone missing, last seen in Raytown Tuesday evening.

The Raytown Police Department stated 11-year-old Jackson Nimley was last seen in the area of the 8800 block of 80th Terrace and got into a dark-colored SUV about 7:30 p.m.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a blue T-Shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or 911.

