Mike Kelly to be Johnson County Commission Chairman

Mike Kelly.
Mike Kelly.(Mike Kelly for Johnson County/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to unofficial final results, Mike Kelly will be Johnson County Commission Chairman.

Kelly, the mayor of Roeland Park, came in first place with 91,558 votes.

Next in line was Charlotte O’Hara with 62,192 votes. Shirley Allenbrand came in third with 37,705 votes. Ken Selzer received 32,313 votes.

“I have served as Mayor of Roeland Park since first being elected in November 2017,” his campaign website states. “I am committed to continuing the tradition of service that has made Johnson County a premier county and am dedicated to working with residents to define our future. Together, we will continue creating a Johnson County we can all be proud of.”

His campaign website also says he graduated from K-State with degrees in journalism and political science. He earned his law degree from KU and passed the bar in both Kansas and Missouri.

Kelly has a wife and two children.

