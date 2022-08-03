Mark Alford wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Aging & Style
(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Former TV anchor Mark Alford wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Alford defeated a crowded field to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate. The Harrisonville-area native previously worked as an anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV.

Democrat Jack Truman and Constitution candidate Randy Langkraehr ran opposed in the primary.

