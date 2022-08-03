Lightning strike at landfill in Olathe injures 2 workers

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe this afternoon.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at a facility located on W. 167th Street, just east of Switzer Road.

One of the workers was driving a vehicle when the lightning hit. An ambulance took that worker to a local hospital for evaluation.

The other worker was near the lightning strike when it happened. That worker was evaluated and treated at the scene but did not have to go to the hospital.

Both of them are reported as being in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

