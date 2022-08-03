Aging & Style
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson

Kennthony Jackson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. 

According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

