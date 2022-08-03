KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender.
KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation.
According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jackson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
