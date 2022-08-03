Aging & Style
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government following ‘allegations’

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government today, according to a press release from the KBI.

They said the search warrant executed Aug. 3 “relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.”

The KBI said that the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed that information, and determined that an investigation was warranted.

On June 23, the KBI initiated the case.

“The County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation,” the KBI said.

The KBI adds that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

KCTV5 News is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

