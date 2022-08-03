Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Kansas voters resoundingly vote “NO” on amendment over regulating right to abortion

A "Vote NO" watch party in Overland Park cheered results from Tuesday's primary election.
A "Vote NO" watch party in Overland Park cheered results from Tuesday's primary election.(Angie Ricono, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A constitutional right to have an abortion has been upheld in Kansas.

The “Value Them Both” Amendment was defeated Tuesday in the first major vote since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

Kansas remains one of the few states where abortion remains legal.

For the latest Election Results, click here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in Missouri and Kansas.
Local voters turn out to vote in Kansas, Missouri primaries
Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning.
Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City
Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech after the Republican nominee race for U.S. Senate from...
LIVE BLOG: August 2 Election Day
A photo of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt that was provided to the media by his office.
AG Eric Schmitt defeats Greitens, Hartzler in race for U.S. Senate Republican nomination