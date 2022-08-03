Kansas voters resoundingly vote “NO” on amendment over regulating right to abortion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A constitutional right to have an abortion has been upheld in Kansas.

The “Value Them Both” Amendment was defeated Tuesday in the first major vote since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

9:35 p.m. update on the Kansas Constitutional Amendment.



No — 379,526 (63%)

Yes — 227,301 (37%)https://t.co/2NSd1L93fi — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) August 3, 2022

Kansas remains one of the few states where abortion remains legal.

For the latest Election Results, click here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.