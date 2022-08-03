Aging & Style
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid

CORRECTS TO HIS SECOND OLDEST DAUGHTER, FROM OLDEST DAUGHTER FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2021, file...
CORRECTS TO HIS SECOND OLDEST DAUGHTER, FROM OLDEST DAUGHTER FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2021, file photo, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, follows a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates with his second oldest daughter, 15-year-old Reagan, left, outside the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kobach is running for Kansas attorney general. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years.

Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who built a national profile by advocating tough immigration policies and questioning the integrity of elections.

He defeated two lesser-known candidates on Tuesday and overcame many Republicans’ qualms over his losses to Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 governor’s race and to Roger Marshall in the 2020 Senate primary.

The Democratic nominee is first-time candidate Chris Mann, who is a former police officer and prosecutor.

For the latest Election Results, click here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

