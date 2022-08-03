Homicide in downtown KCMO is city’s 93rd of year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city’s 93rd homicide of the year.

Police are calling this an unusual homicide because it happened downtown and in broad daylight. For crime advocates, it’s another reminder of the problem the metro must fix.

“Don’t give up on the vision that I have and what we are trying to do. Just stay the course,” said AdHoc Group Against Crime President Damon Daniel.

Those are words from Retired AdHoc Group Against Crime Founder Alvin Brooks, who was referring to the mission to help tackle violent crime in the Kansas City metro. The words resonate to this day with the organization’s current president, .

“There is a complete disregard for life,” said Daniel.

Year after year, homicides and senseless violence continue to plague the metro.

In 2020, the city set a record high 179 homicides. In 2021, there were 157 homicides. In 2022, just this morning, the homicide number increased to 93.

According to police, they responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard around 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, suspect information is unknown.

On an individual level, it can take a toll. Many in the metro are feeling it, but Damon said it’s a problem that can be fixed over time.

“It’s not hard to see that it is areas where there is a lack of investment,” said Daniel. “So, what would happen if we were to really invest in those communities and those individuals that live in those communities? I think we would see a drastic change.”

He said that is just one of many things that can possibly help in cutting down the violence.

It’s a mission that he and his organization, as well as other groups on both sides of the state line, said they’ll continue to pursue. In the words of founder Alvin Brooks, they’ll stay the course.

“I’m hopeful that those efforts will make a difference,” said Daniel. “We didn’t get here overnight and it’s not going to be solved overnight. But, what folks have recognized in our Metro area is: It’s going to take all of us.”

If you have any information on today’s homicide or any homicide, you’re asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

