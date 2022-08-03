Aging & Style
Frank White edges Stacy Lake, to face Theresa Galvin in county executive race

Frank White defeated Stacy Lake in the race for Democratic nominee for Jackson County executive.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Incumbent Jackson County executive Frank White withstood a challenge from Democrat Stacy Lake to win the party nomination Tuesday night.

White, who was appointed to the position Jan. 11, 2017, and has held the office ever since, defeated Lake with a margin of 31,043 votes to 27,720, as of 11 p.m.

“Serving Jackson County has been one of the great honors of my life, and I am ecstatic once again to accept the Democratic nomination for County Executive,” White said in a statement. “It is critical that we continue the work we are doing in Jackson County to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic - by investing in programs like Our Healthy KC Eastside to address healthcare inequities - and do everything within our power to protect women’s reproductive rights. Electing Democrats up and down the ballot in November is essential to keep Jackson County moving in the right direction, and I thank the voters for having confidence in my administration.”

He will face Theresa Galvin, who defeated Preston Smith for the Republican nomination in the race.

White had tested positive for COVID-19 before voting on Tuesday and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Before holding public office, White played for the Kansas City Royals 18 seasons, earning eight Gold Gloves and five All-Star appearances.

