FORECAST: Storms likely on Wednesday in Kansas City

By Erin Little
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the dangerous heat Tuesday night, then storm impacts for your Wednesday. Through bedtime, it will be miserable with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices reading near 105°. We are tracking a 70% chance for showers and storms, as well as our next cold front, on Wednesday. Some storms Wednesday could be strong with damaging winds and torrential rainfall.  Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

