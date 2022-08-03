Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’

A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they cashed a $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, William Hicks Jr. works with his brother, Stephen Hicks, and his father, William Hicks Sr., at the family’s garage door repair company.

The brothers said they often ride to work together and sometimes stop for lottery tickets, and last week they bought two tickets at a Speedway gas station in Alexandria.

WAVE reports the $2,000 Loaded ticket matched the numbers needed to hit the game’s top prize worth $500,000.

“I’ll usually scratch one, and he’ll [Stephen Hicks] scratch one,” William Hicks Jr. told lottery officials. “And then Stephen told me we won $500,000. We must have looked at it 40 times and I asked to be pinched a few times.”

The brothers’ father also could not believe the news when they called him.

“I was like, ‘no way,’” William Hicks Sr. said. “They spent the next few minutes trying to convince me.”

Lottery officials said the three men went to lottery headquarters and split the winnings between them, each receiving a check for $118,333.33 after taxes.

Stephen Hicks said he needed tires for his truck but is now looking at just buying a new ride altogether.

William Hicks Jr. told officials he plans to pay his mother’s mortgage and help his grandmother, while his father said he plans to purchase the property he had been renting out his farmhouse.

The Kentucky Lottery said the Speedway store would receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in Missouri and Kansas.
Local voters turn out to vote in Kansas, Missouri primaries
Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning.
Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City
Gov. Laura Kelly and AG Derek Schmidt.
LIVE BLOG: August 2 Primary Election Day
A photo of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt that was provided to the media by his office.
AG Eric Schmitt defeats Greitens, Hartzler in race for U.S. Senate Republican nomination
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and incumbent, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, easily won...
Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor