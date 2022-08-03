Aging & Style
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say

A Google Maps image of the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, MO.(Google Maps)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.

The Tahoe rolled onto its left side and partially ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The Tahoe’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Avalon’s driver was not injured.

This is the 54th deadly crash in Kansas City this year, compared with 41 at this point last year, according to police.

