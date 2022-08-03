Busch Valentine to square off against Schmitt in Missouri race for US Senate

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Valentine defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.

Valentine, a nurse, and member of the brewing Busch family will be a heavy underdog against Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election.

She has never held elective office before.

