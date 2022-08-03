AG Eric Schmitt defeats Greitens, Hartzler in race for U.S. Senate Republican nomination
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won his initial race to land in the U.S. Senate.
Schmitt defeated former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat, the Associated Press reported.
Schmitt will likely face off against Trudy Busch Valentine or Lucas Kunce, who are squaring off in the Democratic race.
The Senate seat is to be vacated after Sen. Roy Blunt steps down upon the completion of his term.
