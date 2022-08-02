Trump’s Missouri endorsement for ‘Eric’ causes confusion amongst 3 Eric’s in the GOP race

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Monday, former President Trump gave his long awaited endorsement in the Republican race for U.S. Senate in Missouri. But, that endorsement for “Eric” caused confusion because in Missouri there are three Eric’s in the race.

Eric Schmitt, Eric Greitens, and Eric McElroy are all running for the nomination to run as the GOP candidate. Soon after, candidates Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens both released statements claiming Trump had endorsed them.

Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NljSJqEQG5 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 1, 2022

Trump’s statement read, “there is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

A recent GrayTV poll conducted by SurveyUSA showed 44% of Republican voters would be more likely to back a candidate who had Trump’s endorsement. Yet, it is unclear how much that endorsement will matter to voters one day before the election is set to happen.

That same poll shows Schmitt is outpolling Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in almost every demographic and in every region of the state. It shows Schmitt with a 17-point lead in Saint Louis and a 14-point lead in greater Kansas City. Yet, in the southeast, Greitens is the leader by 10 points. Greitens also comes within 2 points of Schmitt amongst the 28% of voters who call themselves “very conservative” although, Schmitt leads amongst voters who simply call themselves conservative.

As for the Democrats, the poll shows Trudy Busch Valentine with 40% of the potential vote and Lucas Kunce in second.

Kunce has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Kunce shows strength in northern Missouri, and among older voters and liberal voters in the state.

However, the poll shows Valentine is ahead by double digits in every demographic group and in all parts of the state.

