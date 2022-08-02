Aging & Style
Whit Merrifield traded to Toronto for pair of prospects

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals do-it-all player Whit Merrifield has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Royals announced Tuesday afternoon that Merrifield, who was not able to play in Toronto two weeks ago because he was not vaccinated against COVID, was acquired for two minor league prospects.

Merrifield was in his seventh season with Kansas City. He led Major League Baseball in at-bats during the 2019-2021 seasons, had the most hits in baseball during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and he even was atop the baseball leaderboard in stolen bases in 2018. Merrifield was named to two All-Star teams in 2019 and 2020.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Royals will receive second baseman/outfield Samad Taylor, Toronto’s No. 16 prospect, and Max Castillo, a right-handed pitcher in Triple-A.

The trade is the Royals’ fourth starting position player transaction of the 2022 season. The club traded first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners, left fielder Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

