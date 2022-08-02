Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

More than 120K advanced ballots mailed ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary

Voting generic
Voting generic(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Aug. 2, is the final opportunity for voters to weigh in on several primary races and the constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade in June, Kansas is the first state to weigh in on an absorption question.

The ballot measure has sent Kansans to the polls in large numbers to vote early. As of Monday morning, Aug. 1, more than 120,000 advanced ballots have been mailed. Of those, about 60 percent have been returned, information from the Kansas Secretary of Sate’s Office showed. In addition, more than 198,000 voters have filled out advanced ballots in-person. That’s compared to 59,000 this time during the 2019 primary and 43,000 in 2020. The 2020 numbers were heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnout is also expected to be strong in Sedgwick County. Advanced, in-person voting ended at noon Monday. Some last-day, in-person, early voters in Wichita said it took up to an hour to through the line to cast their votes. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said more than 33,000 registered voters in the county cast early ballots at advance voting locations and about 25,000 advance ballots were mailed to voters who applied to vote by mail. As of Monday night, 18,000 have been returned.

Caudillo said Sedgwick County is preparing for even more voters on Election Day, Aug. 2.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold