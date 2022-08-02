Aging & Style
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas Abortion Amendment

By Angie Ricono
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio.

“I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”

The text message sent out Monday read: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”

The widely distributed text messaged was immediately condemned by pro-choice voters and former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius. She received it on her cell phone.

“This misleading text shouldn’t surprise anyone,” Sebelius said yesterday. “The anti-choice movement has been lying to the voters of Kansas for decades. This act of desperation won’t stop the voters of Kansas from protecting their constitutional rights and freedom by voting NO tomorrow.”

It’s unclear who is responsible for the text message. Twilio did not provide that. No one has stepped forward to claim responsibility.

