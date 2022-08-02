Man shot and killed in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7 a.m. There they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, and crime scene personnel processed the scene. No suspect description has been released yet.

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. They are asking for anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Calls can be anonymous. Tipsters can also call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, police said.

“There are people around who saw something or heard something, not just maybe who lives there, who are maybe commuting in the area. So that may work to our benefit if there are people who are outside moving about,” said Public Information Officer Leslie Foreman. “I know that’s a scary thing. This is our downtown. We want our city to be safe.”

This is at least the 93rd homicide of the year in Kansas City, putting 2022 ahead of the pace set by last year’s 157 total homicides. There were 89 homicides in the city at this point last year.

Highest number of homicides by year in Kansas City:

179 - 2020 157 - 2021 153 - 1993 151 - 2019

