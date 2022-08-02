Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.

When officials arrived, they found that Joseph Russell Jackson, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was driving a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck registered in Minnesota in the left-hand lane of I-35 when traffic slowed in front of his vehicle. They said Jackson then merged the semi into the right lane and swiped a 2019 Lexus driven by Sharon Kaye McIntosh, 43, of Lenexa.

While the log indicates that Jackson escaped the accident without injury, it also notes that McIntosh was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The log also notes that it is unknown if McIntosh was wearing a seatbelt.

