KCPD working homicide near downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather more information.

This is at least the 93rd homicide of the year in Kansas City, putting 2022 ahead of the pace set by last year’s 157 total homicides. There were 89 homicides in the city at this point last year.

Highest number of homicides by year in Kansas City:

179 - 2020 157 - 2021 153 - 1993 151 - 2019

