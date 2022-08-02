KCPD looking for guardian or parent after boy is found wandering
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a young child’s parent or guardian after he was found this afternoon.
According to the police, the boy is 4 or 5 years old and was found at 11:11 a.m. wandering near the intersection of E. 108th Street and Marsh Avenue.
He was wearing a gray t-shirt with a shark on it and no pants, according to police.
If you any information you can provide, call the KCPD at 816-234-5150. If you know who his relatives are, have them contact South Patrol Division at 816-234-5550.
