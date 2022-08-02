Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KCPD looking for guardian or parent after boy is found wandering

The KCPD is looking for this child's parent or guardian after he was found today.
The KCPD is looking for this child's parent or guardian after he was found today.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a young child’s parent or guardian after he was found this afternoon.

According to the police, the boy is 4 or 5 years old and was found at 11:11 a.m. wandering near the intersection of E. 108th Street and Marsh Avenue.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt with a shark on it and no pants, according to police.

If you any information you can provide, call the KCPD at 816-234-5150. If you know who his relatives are, have them contact South Patrol Division at 816-234-5550.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID
Generic image.
15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder
Generic image.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas Abortion Amendment
Police Tape
Man shot and killed in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning