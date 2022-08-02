Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has tested positive for COVID, according to a press release from Jackson County, Missouri.

White was experiencing mild symptoms before going to vote Tuesday morning and decided to take an at-home test, which came back positive.

White is vaccinated and double boosted.

“I’m feeling fine,” he said. “Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are mild.”

White will be working from home and following the CDC’s guidance on isolation.

The county says that White was still able to vote “due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections.”

Jackson County voters who have COVID are encouraged to call the county Board of Elections at 816-325-4600 so they can make arrangements for curbside voting at their regular polling location. Voters with COVID are asked to stay in their vehicle, wear a high-quality mask, and follow other precautions as directed by election officials while voting.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.