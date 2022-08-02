Gov. highlights importance of breastfeeding with new proclamation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has highlighted the importance of breastfeeding in childhood nutrition and health with a new proclamation on Tuesday.

At an official signing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Governor Laura Kelly says she proclaimed August as Kansas Breastfeeding Month in the Sunflower State. She said the proclamation recognizes the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of families.

“We are extremely pleased with Governor Kelly’s proclamation, which highlights the importance of breastfeeding support for families in Kansas,” said Brenda Bandy, IBCLC, Co-Executive Director of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC). “This proclamation supports their decision and provides a foundation to build a landscape of breastfeeding support in our state.”

Gov. Kelly noted that nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed. She said lack of support and barriers in the workplace can often lead to obstacles for parents who choose to breastfeed.

“Kansas recognizes breastfeeding as a public health responsibility and priority,” said Joan Duwve, MD, State Medical Director. “Strides in improved breastfeeding rates have been possible through strong statewide partnerships and community collaboration. We will continue to promote and support breastfeeding to protect and improve the health of parents and infants.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ newly updated guidance on breastfeeding, policy changes are needed to address obstacles for parents who choose to breastfeed - including universal paid maternity leave and insurance coverage for lactation support. Kelly said the establishment of better breastfeeding support will improve the future health of both mothers and children as well as reduce reliance on infant formula.

The Governor said Tuesday’s proclamation stresses the importance of every Kansan to make breastfeeding easier in the state. She said the KBC State of Breastfeeding in Kansas 2022 report shows action items and resources for parents, employers, child care providers, health care professionals and others to support breastfeeding.

