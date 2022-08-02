Aging & Style
FORECAST: Heat index close to 110 expected Tuesday

By Erin Little
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted through Tuesday due to dangerous heat. Evening temperatures Monday stay warm, with not much cooling overnight. Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to be in the upper 90s, with a heat index reading close to 110 degrees. We are tracking isolated storms on Tuesday, with more widespread rainfall chances by Wednesday. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

