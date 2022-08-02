Aging & Style
ELECTION DAY: Greene County poll workers say turnout slower than expected

Polling Place/Greene County, Mo.
Polling Place/Greene County, Mo.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Poll workers in Greene County say turnout is slower than expected at midday for election day.

Missourians head to the polls to decide statewide and local primary races and a few important tax questions. Contentious Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate races and Congressional races highlight the ballot.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller expected voter turnout to be around 30%. He believes the heat may be playing a factor.

Volunteer Marjorie Shelton says she hopes people will show up because even the expected voter turnout seems low.

“We should have 60, 70, 80 percent turnout or 100, for goodness sake,” she says.

She has been volunteering to help elections since the 1950s. She says she votes so that she can have her opinion heard.

“I vote, and I pay taxes so I can complain all I want to,” she jokes.

The polls close across the state at 7 p.m. Click HERE for election returns throughout the night.

