Election Day brings historic turnout of Kansas voters to polls

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas saw historic numbers for early voting in this primary election.

As polls opened Tuesday, that same record-breaking momentum has continued with long lines at several polling locations.

Early voting in Johnson County was nearly four times that of 2018. As of Monday afternoon, nearly 99,000 votes were cast. Twenty thousand mail-in ballots were received of the 36,000 sent out.

Today, between 75,000 and 100,000 voters are expected to come out and vote at one of the 146 open polling places in Johnson County.

One of those voters just turned 18, and couldn’t wait to make her voice heard in such a historic primary election. She said she was nervous but ready.

“The lines are extremely long. I’m here not only voting for myself but a lot of my friends that were not old enough to vote. I’m here being their voice as well,” says Shayanne Alger, a first-time voter.

In Kansas, state law requires polling places to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. State law does allow counties to open polling locations as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m.

