City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser

A city council in Texas voted four to revoke an agreement to allow the NRA to hold a fundraiser at a city-owned facility. (Hondo City Council)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONDO, Texas (CNN) - A city council in Texas voted on Monday to revoke an agreement that would have allowed for a National Rifle Association-related fundraiser.

The Hondo City Council voted four to one to revoke the agreement that would have allowed members of the Friends of the NRA to host a fundraiser in a city-owned facility.

Hondo is just 40 miles east of Uvalde, where on May 24, a gunman entered an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“It is a slap in the face to all of Uvalde, especially the ones that lost a loved one, some of us being here today,” Jazmin Cazares, the sister of one of the shooting victims, said. “What’s an even harder slap in the face is the AR-15 you get if you donate $5,000 to the NRA.”

Cazares spoke out during a time allotted for public comments during the council meeting.

“What you guys decide to do next with this NRA meeting either proves me right or proves me wrong about how I feel about Hondo,” she said.

The annual event, which has taken place for the past 15 years, was set to have a gun raffle with a chance at an AR-15.

