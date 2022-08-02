Aging & Style
15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder

Generic image.
Generic image.(Source: Gray News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The office says he is in custody and will be making his first appearance in district court this afternoon.

A request has been made to waive his juvenile status and change it to adult status.

The arrest comes as the result of an Olathe Police Department investigation into the death of Daniel Ward on July 30, 2022.

No further details regarding Ward’s death, such as time of day or location, have been provided by officials. Stay with KCTV5 News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

