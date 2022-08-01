One of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen laid to rest in Higginsville

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has been laid to rest after passing away at the age of 99.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, James Lloyd Shipley passed away on July 21.

He is being laid to rest today in Higginsville, Missouri, at the veterans cemetery there.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of Black pilots, mechanics, and others who fought in World War II.

