Man’s death on Cypress Avenue from apparent trauma ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement continued to work on identifying a man Monday after he was found dead Saturday morning in east Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the area of Independence and Cypress avenues just after 8 a.m. and found a man inside a car, suffering from apparent trauma.

EMS also was called to the scene and determined the victim to be dead.

Officers said the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

