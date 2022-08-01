Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KCPD investigating homicide near 50th & Bellefontaine

Generic image.
Generic image.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after Kansas City police discovered a body on Monday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police happened to come across someone’s body in the area of E. 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. The person appeared to have been shot.

The neighborhood is about five blocks east of Prospect Avenue.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri GOP primary race
Trump’s Missouri endorsement for ‘Eric’ causes confusion amongst 3 Eric’s in the GOP race
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) throws in the eighth inning of a baseball...
Royals acquire pitcher Luke Weaver from Arizona for infielder Emmanuel Rivera
Generic.
KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Former President Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri US Senate race