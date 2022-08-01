KCPD investigating homicide near 50th & Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after Kansas City police discovered a body on Monday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police happened to come across someone’s body in the area of E. 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. The person appeared to have been shot.

The neighborhood is about five blocks east of Prospect Avenue.

No suspect information is available at this time.

