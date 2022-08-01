Kansas City pilot uninjured after Cessna plane crashes in Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall.

Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.

Long found an open field on the west end of Fisher Road and performed an emergency landing. The plane struck a metal livestock gate and fence line, but the pilot was not injured.

DPS held the scene until FAA investigators arrived.

