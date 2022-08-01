Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about the Kansas amendment being voted on tomorrow.

The messages concern Amendment 2, where voters will decide on abortion protections.

The message states: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health. Stop2End.”

What the message says, however, is not accurate.

If you vote “yes,” you are voting yes on allowing lawmakers to pass legislation that could restrict or even ban abortion.

If you vote “no,” you are saying no to lawmakers getting involved and you leave in place a constitutional protection.

The text message is both confusing and erroneous.

Many people have reached out to us about the text message. It is certainly making the rounds.

According to screenshots sent to KCTV5 News, as well as someone who called us, the messages come from 1-888 numbers.

