Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Former President Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri US Senate race

The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former President Donald Trump has made an endorsement in the race for Missouri’s open US Senate seat.

In a post on the platform Truth Social, Trump said that he was endorsing “ERIC,” only one day ahead of the primary. Three candidates named Eric, Schmitt, Greitens and McElroy are running for the seat.

President Donald Trump posted the statement on Truth Social Monday evening.
President Donald Trump posted the statement on Truth Social Monday evening.(Truth Social)

Early polling indicated Greitens, who resigned from Missouri’s Governor’s office after admitting to an affair and facing blackmail allegations, was leading. But recent polling shows Schmitt to be the front runner after conservative groups ran ads attacking Greitens. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is also seen as a leading contender, but several weeks ago, Trump said he would not endorse her.

Many Republicans are concerned that if Greitens wins the GOP nomination, the Democrats would have a higher than normal chance of winning the seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Both candidates claimed they were endorsed by Trump.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold