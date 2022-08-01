FORECAST: Muggy conditions for the week start Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It looks like a week front will linger just to the north of the Missouri\Iowa line. This will allow us to pull in warm moist air from the south. Afternoon highs today are expected in the mid and upper 90s; by tomorrow, upper 90s will be more common throughout the viewing region.

Feel-like temperatures through the next few days will range between 101 and 110° with the hottest day expected to be Tuesday. By Wednesday, the front begins to lift and transition east as a new area of low-pressure tracks towards the Missouri River Valley from the west. Shower and thunderstorm chances are increasing with an opportunity for isolated severe weather.

There are signs of hail development along with the traditional heavy rain, wind, and lightning. We will continue to track it closely through the next couple of days. As we transition out of this area of low pressure, we will have small opportunities for wet weather Thursday and Friday with temperature slightly falling back to the lower 90s.

One better opportunity for wet weather is towards the end of the weekend at 30 percent chances with highs remaining in the lower 90s.

