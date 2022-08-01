FORECAST: Heat index will reach above 100 degrees on Monday

Warm and muggy conditions stick around this evening with light southwesterly winds in place. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday afternoon will be a hot day with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will likely surpass the triple digits for many locations during the day.

Then our focus turns to a cold front that will push in from the north, but so far most models stall it in northern Missouri, which means our rain chances are slim.

If an isolated thunderstorm does pop during the afternoon it could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and some hail.

However, it doesn’t appear the front will ever make it across the area so Tuesday will be another hot day. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night as another front approaches.

This one looks to bring a better shot of scattered showers and a few storms. After it passes, we should see a subtle drop in temperatures by Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

