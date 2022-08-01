Election Day primer: What you need to know for the August 2 primary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for statewide primaries in Missouri and Kansas.

Here’s what you need to know about this election:

Polling Places

Polls across Missouri open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m.

In Kansas, state law requires polling places to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. State law does allow counties to open polling locations as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m.

You will want to check your polling place for specific times.

Voter ID

Missouri’s voter ID law has changed. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government documents that contain the name and address of the voter

Missouri’s Secretary of State’s Office shared information on casting a provisional ballot.

Notable races on the ballot:

Missouri U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek re-election after two terms. His announcement created a crowded field to succeed him.

The Republican ballot includes 21 candidates. The top candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Congressman Billy Long.

The Democratic ballot includes 11 candidates. The frontrunners include former veteran Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Paul Venable is the Constitution Party candidate. Jonathan Dine is the Libertarian Party candidate.

Kansas Amendment

A “no” vote on the amendment means the voter wants to keep abortion rights as part of the Kansas constitution. A “yes” vote means the voter agrees with removing that right from the constitution and letting lawmakers pass legislation on abortion. The amendment does not ban abortion, but it’s likely that conservative lawmakers would place more restrictions on it in Kansas, or ban it entirely.

Kansas U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is running as an incumbent, challenged by fellow Republican Joan Farr. The Democratic ticket will be made up of either Mark Holland, Paul Buskirk, Mike Andra, Michael Soetaert, Patrick Wiesner or Robert Klingenberg.

David Graham is running as a Libertarian.

Missouri Auditor Race

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for the Republican nomination for auditor. The Shell Knob native faces St. Louis State Rep. David Gregory. Alan Green is the lone Democrat in the race.

For more Elections coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.