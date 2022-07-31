UPDATE: Man dies after shooting outside Overland Park gas station

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man is dead following a shooting outside the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The victim suffered critical injuries. No arrest has been announced.

Officers are still investigating the case. There is no preliminary information about the suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

