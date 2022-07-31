Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The victim suffered critical injuries. No arrest has been announced.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.