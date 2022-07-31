Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station

One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and...
One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park.(Greg Payne/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The victim suffered critical injuries. No arrest has been announced.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The election in Missouri is on Tuesday
U.S. Senate candidates campaign across Missouri as one unknown factor still hangs in the balance
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The election in Missouri is on Tuesday
U.S. Senate candidates spend weekend campaigning across Missouri in final pitch to voters
It’s not new to say Union Station puts on quite the light show, like when the Chiefs win a big...
The lights are back on: Union Station debuts new lighting technology