Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The victim suffered critical injuries. No arrest has been announced.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.