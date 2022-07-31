Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Missouri Task Force 1 heading to Kentucky to help with flooding recovery

Missouri Task Force 1 will be department Saturday night for southeast Kentucky.
Missouri Task Force 1 will be department Saturday night for southeast Kentucky.(Boone County Fire Protection District)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Task Force 1 has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the emergency response to deadly flooding this week in Kentucky.

The team will be deployed to eastern Kentucky and will depart Missouri at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

A team of 45 people and equipment will head to the area to carry out water rescues if needed. Two canines that can detect human remains will also be included in the team.

“Once the team arrives at their destination, the task force will prepare for whatever mission they may be assigned,” the division said in a statement. “These missions could include water rescues, wide area search, targeted searches or even humanitarian welfare checks.”

They could be in the area for up to two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics...
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation
Ambulance Light
Individual injured after being run over by bus in Kansas City
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Nearly 250,000 Kansans have voted so far in Aug. 2 primary
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field