FORECAST: A mild Sunday, followed by another heat wave

Mild weather expected tonight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday.

A brief shower is still possible south of I-70 overnight into Sunday morning.

A few areas of dense fog could also develop early Sunday before clouds and fog mix out by the afternoon. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Then warmer air returns throughout the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for several days in a row.

