FORECAST: A mild Sunday, followed by another heat wave
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mild weather expected tonight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday.
A brief shower is still possible south of I-70 overnight into Sunday morning.
A few areas of dense fog could also develop early Sunday before clouds and fog mix out by the afternoon. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Then warmer air returns throughout the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for several days in a row.
