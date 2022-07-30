Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Welcome back, Salvy! Perez hits 3-run homer in first game back

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 20, 2022. Andrew Benintendi also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It didn’t take too long for Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to make an impact on his first game back with the team.

Perez drilled a three-run home-run to left centerfield in his third at-bat on Friday night.

Take a look:

Friday is Perez’s first game since June 21.

He rejoined the Royals today after being out a month due to an injured thumb.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for...
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
The Unified Government approved a zoning request for the Rock Island Bridge, allowing the plans...
Construction set to begin on Rock Island Bridge development
Ambulance Light
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
Missouri political poll
How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions