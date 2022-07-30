Welcome back, Salvy! Perez hits 3-run homer in first game back
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It didn’t take too long for Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to make an impact on his first game back with the team.
Perez drilled a three-run home-run to left centerfield in his third at-bat on Friday night.
Take a look:
Friday is Perez’s first game since June 21.
He rejoined the Royals today after being out a month due to an injured thumb.
