Welcome back, Salvy! Perez hits 3-run homer in first game back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It didn’t take too long for Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to make an impact on his first game back with the team.

Perez drilled a three-run home-run to left centerfield in his third at-bat on Friday night.

Take a look:

Alpha. He is not human. Everyone says he shouldn't be playing. Which maybe he shouldn't be. But he doesn't care. All he does in his first game back is go out there and blast a 3-run HR off Gerrit Cole in the rain at Yankee Stadium. Salvador Perez: Built different. #Royals @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Cr18dh0aUP — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) July 30, 2022

Friday is Perez’s first game since June 21.

He rejoined the Royals today after being out a month due to an injured thumb.

