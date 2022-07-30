Aging & Style
Nearly 250,000 Kansans have voted so far in Aug. 2 primary

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Nearly 250,000 Kansans have voted so far in the Aug. 2 primary election, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

As of Saturday morning, 244,990 registered voters have cast their ballots. That includes 111,400 Republicans, 96,871 Democrats, 35,450 unaffiliated voters and 1,269 Libertarians.

A majority of those votes have been cast in person. Over 175,000 Kansans have voted in person, while another 69,808 ballots have been returned via mail.

The ballot return rate is 57.9 percent.

The total number of early votes this year has already exceeded the totals from 2020 and 2018.

In 2020, 214,639 Kansans voted early , a majority of which were sent through the mail. In 2018, there were just over 82,000 early votes.

Advance ballots mailed:

  • Democrats - 53,054
  • Republicans - 49,207
  • Unaffiliated - 17,554
  • Libertarians - 705

Advance ballots returned:

  • Democrats - 30,932
  • Republicans - 29,924
  • Unaffiliated - 8,618
  • Libertarians - 334

Advance ballots in person:

  • Republicans - 81,476
  • Democrats - 65,939
  • Unaffiliated - 26,832
  • Libertarians - 935

