Mystery surrounds death involving man found in a car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A man is dead and what killed him remains a mystery.

KCPD officers were called to the area of Independence Ave. and Cypress Ave. in Kansas City, just after 8 a.m. Upon arrival, officer found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent trauma. Paramedics responded to the scene and determined the victim was dead.

Detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and looking for evidence at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have information that can help police, you’re asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. You an also call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

