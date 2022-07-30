KCI on track for record-high gun confiscations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – KCI is on track for a record number of people trying to take guns onto planes.

KCI TSA agents found 67 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. This year, they’re already up to 51.

“A lot of people don’t feel safe right now,” one traveler told KCTV5.

“Everyone has to be concerned,” another said. “Everyone that flies, especially those that fly regularly.”

It’s a problem already on the rise.

The number of guns confiscated at Missouri airports has increased by 59% in the last four years.

Nationwide, that number is up 41% since 2018, 86% of those guns were loaded.

“We don’t want to infringe on anybody’s right to take a gun with them when they travel, but for obvious reasons, we don’t want it in the cabin of the aircraft,” TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell said. “If we find a firearm at a security checkpoint, the first thing we’re going to do is notify law enforcement – because 85-90% of the time when it comes to the checkpoint, that firearm’s loaded.”

From there, the gunowner and the gun would be removed from airport security.

‘That could be a citation or arrest,” Howell said. “But in addition to that, a civil penalty is issued, and that goes upwards of $13,900.”

So, how do you avoid it?

“When you’re getting your firearm ready for travel, most important thing to do is make sure it’s completely unloaded,” Howell said.

Place it in a hard-sided case with padding that can be locked.

Once you get to the airport, take it directly to your airline ticket counter. There, they’ll give you a declaration card to fill out. You’ll then put that card inside your box at the ticket counter and re-lock it.

“This is the last time you’ll see your firearm until you get to your destination,” Howell said.

It’s a simple process, but one that can keep fellow passengers safe – and get you to your destination on time.

“If you just take five minutes before you come to the airport to make sure you don’t have any firearms or other prohibited items, it’s going to make things a lot easier going through security,” Howell said.

Learn more about transporting firearms on planes here. (https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition)

