Individual injured after being run over by bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- An individual is in critical condition after being injured by a KCATA bus on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

The individual was injured after grabbing the bus as it was pulling away from the station, police say. The victim lost grip of the bus and was ran over by the rear wheels of the bus.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital. The bus driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.