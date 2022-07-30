Construction set to begin on Rock Island Bridge development

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The Unified Government approved a zoning request for the Rock Island Bridge, allowing the plans to transform the bridge into a hub for restaurants and events to move forward.

The idea to turn the bridge into a unique destination has been in the works for several years. Flying Truss LLC, the development team behind the project, plans to widen the bridge with cantilevers to hold restaurants, cafes and event spaces. It will also provide pedestrian connectivity to surrounding trails.

Mike Zeller, the CEO of Flying Truss, compared the project to New York City’s High Line, a popular elevated green space built on a former rail line.

“There’s nothing like this in Kansas City and frankly, nothing like this on a bridge with these amenities anywhere in the world,” Zeller said.

The project could also serve as a catalyst for more development along the riverfront. Zeller mentioned other plans for kayak and boat rentals nearby, as well as other projects that could make the Kansas River near the Rock Island Bridge an enjoyable place to visit.

“This is the start of a waterfront,” he said.

Katherine Carttar, the Director of Economic Development for the Unified Government, shared that viewpoint. She predicted that the river would undergo a transformation over the next few years, becoming a local destination for recreation and events.

“This is going to be totally different from what you remember from the days of the stockyards,” Carttar said.

Bike and pedestrian advocates see the connectivity provided by the bridge as important, too. Michael Kelley, the Director of Policy for BikeWalkKC, said the project underscored the importance of expanding active transportation on both sides of the state line.

“Especially for pedestrians it’s a good opportunity. It speaks specifically to the idea that trails can be an economic engine for the region,” Kelley said.

Zeller said construction would move forward at the end of this year. Flying Truss hopes to complete the renovations to the bridge by the end of 2023.

