Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man out of Prairie Village

By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man.

Jeffrey Boyer, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen wearing a green and white checkered-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

He’s 5′6″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police believe he left his home before noon Thursday and was driving a maroon 2002 Isuzu Trooper, with a Kansas license plate of 427BEV.

If you have information about this case, contact police at 913-642-6868.

